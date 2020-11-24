Australia airline boss wants vaccine passport for travelers

World News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane arrives at Sydney International Airport after flying direct from New York on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Australia. (David Gray /Getty Images for Qantas)

SYDNEY (AP) — The boss of Australia’s largest airline says that once a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available, it may require passengers to use it before they can travel abroad.

Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told Australia’s Network Nine television he has been talking to his counterparts at other airlines around the world about the possibility of a “vaccination passport” for overseas travelers.

Australia has imposed some of the most severe border restrictions in the world since the pandemic began.

Those restrictions have helped the nation of 26 million people tame its outbreak.

