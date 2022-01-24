Australian reportedly killed when explosive vest detonates

World News

by: ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police say they are investigating the death of a man who was reportedly killed when an explosive vest he was wearing detonated while he was driving his car in a suburban street in the Australian city of Melbourne.

Seven News reports the vest is understood to have been triggered by the car hitting a speed bump in the suburb of Hallam on Saturday morning,

The car continued to travel a few hundred meters before it hit a parked vehicle.

A police statement said on Tuesday emergency services found a 43-year-old man dead inside his car, which also contained “explosive items.”

Seven says he visited the home of his ex-partner immediately before his death.

