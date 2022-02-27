SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The newly rechristened Bakowski Bridge of Lights lit up in support of Ukraine Saturday night.

Around 7:00 p.m. 375 color kinetic LEDs lit up the night in blue and gold, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show support for the people of Ukraine. Fighting intensified in Kyiv earlier on Saturday as more Russian troops moved into the city.

Officials across the ArkLaTex have voiced support for the Ukrainian people since the start of the invasion began early Thursday morning. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association, and Texas retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves” in a tweet on Saturday.

“We need to be clear in our condemnation of Russia and the actions that they have taken. We must impose the most severe sanctions that’s available to us,” stated Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sen. Bill Cassidy released a statement supporting the move but asserting the U.S. government should do more. He also stated his opposition to U.S. military engagement.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has made us all stand with the Ukrainians. And if you’re freedom-loving, you are asking what should we do in response.”

According to a count by Stacker in Oct. 2021, there are 113 Ukrainian immigrants living in the Shreveport-Bossier area. That makes up 1% of all foreign-born residents in the cities.

Military members and veterans around the ArkLaTex are serving or trapped in the area as Russian troops move in while their families worry if they will be alright.

Sgt. Savanna Stewart, a Blackhawk crew chief from Benton, is stationed at a NATO base in Romania. “We got to talk to her yesterday, and she got woke up with bombs because their base is right there by the coast,” said her father Bruce Stewart. “She could actually see – when they were up in the helicopter – the Russian ships.” Her mother says it means a lot to her just to see her and get to hear that she’s okay.

Tyler native and Iraq veteran Paul Gray opened a gymnasium in Ukraine but had to shut it down three weeks ago as the crisis loomed. He chose to stay but now he can’t come home. “So, I am here at Sophia, the 25th. It’s Friday. The city is closed down and there are Russian jets overhead. Anyways, I’m doing okay. But, it should be a night,” he said in a recent video. His mother says what he’s doing is honorable and all she can do is pray.