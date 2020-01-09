CBS: U.S. officials confident Iran shot down Ukrainian plane

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of an Ukrainian plane crash among debris of the plane in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – CBS News reported Thursday afternoon that U.S. officials are confident Iran shot down the Ukrainian plane.

A Ukrainian jetliner crashed hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets.

All 176 people on board the plan were killed during the crash.

CBS News reported that U.S. intelligence picked up signals of a radar being turned on. Sources told CBS News satellites detected two surface-to-air missile launches. Those launches were detected shortly before the plane exploded.

CBS News said federal officials were briefed Thursday.

A source told CBS News it appears missile components were found near the crash site.

NEW: "CBS News has learned U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets. 176 people were killed, including at least 63 Canadians." https://t.co/BLBUKzzbO6 pic.twitter.com/EHENM9HgqM — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 9, 2020

.@elizapalmer reports the head of the Iranian civil aviation authority has "publicly come out and said that is simply not true." https://t.co/3EeOW7JF2q pic.twitter.com/FOMzTXo1XY — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2020