China sanctions US, Canadian officials over Xinjiang

People walk past an Adidas sportswear store in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 27, 2021. H&M disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions Friday, March 26, 2021, against British officials in a spiraling fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region. Shockwaves spread to other brands as dozens of celebrities called off endorsement deals with Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo and Lacoste after state media criticized the brands for expressing concern about Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced new sanctions against U.S. and Canadian officials in a growing political and economic feud over its policies in the traditionally Muslim region of Xinjiang.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry issued Saturday said the head of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom Gayle Manchin would be barred from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao, and for having any dealings with Chinese financial entities.

Vice chair of the commission Tony Perkins was also included on the sanctions list, along with Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Chong and the body’s Subcommittee on International Human Rights.

China has strongly rejected accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang and has launched calls for boycotts.