Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses

BEIJING (AP) — News reports say a hotel in southeastern China being used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients has collapsed, trapping some 70 people.

There were no immediate reports of deaths. News reports said at least 33 people were rescued from the wreckage of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a city in Fujian province.

People’s Daily said the 80-room hotel was being used by by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients.