Complaints as medical waste piles up outside Mexico hospital

Medical workers using protective equipment dispose of trash bags containing hazardous biological waste into a large pile outside the Hospital del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, which treats patients with COVID-19 in Veracruz, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Improper disposal of medical waste has become an increasing problem in Mexico amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents of Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz have complained after photos showed mountains of bagged hospital waste piled up in a patio outside a government hospital.

The garbage pile outside the Adolfo Ruiz Cortines hospital has been growing for a couple of weeks, according to hospital employees and residents of the state’s biggest city, also known as Veracruz.

The hospital treats patients with COVID-19, raising fears of a spread of infection.

However, the government agency that runs the hospital said in a statement Wednesday that the waste was not infectious or biological.

It said later that six tons of garbage had been removed and more would go on Thursday.