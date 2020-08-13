Complaints as medical waste piles up outside Mexico hospital

by: The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents of Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz have complained after photos showed mountains of bagged hospital waste piled up in a patio outside a government hospital.

The garbage pile outside the Adolfo Ruiz Cortines hospital has been growing for a couple of weeks, according to hospital employees and residents of the state’s biggest city, also known as Veracruz.

The hospital treats patients with COVID-19, raising fears of a spread of infection.

However, the government agency that runs the hospital said in a statement Wednesday that the waste was not infectious or biological.

It said later that six tons of garbage had been removed and more would go on Thursday.

