JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers on Indonesia’s Sumatra island have retrieved more bodies from a strong earthquake two days ago, raising the death toll to 11 while another 400 were injured and thousands displaced.

Officials say the body of the latest victim was recovered Sunday from the rubble of homes toppled by the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that shook West Sumatra province on Friday morning.

Rescuers are still searching for four villagers reported missing. Nearly 400 people were injured by the earthquake whose tremors were felt as far away as Malaysia and Singapore, and about 42 people are still receiving treatment. More than 13,000 people had fled their homes to temporary shelters.