Death toll in Mexico City subway collapse rises to 26

A woman places flowers at a makeshift altar during a protest demanding justice for the people who died in Monday’s subway collapse, at the site of the wreckage in Mexico City’s south side, Friday, May 7, 2021. An elevated section of Line 12 collapsed late Monday killing at least 25 people and injuring more than 70, city officials said. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll from the collapse of an elevated section of the Mexico City metro rose to 26 after an injured passenger died at a hospital.

A total of 33 victims remained hospitalized Friday, recovering from injuries suffered in the Monday accident.

A total of about 80 people were injured when support beams supporting part of the elevated subway line failed.

Most of those have been treated and released.

Monday night’s accident was one of the deadliest in the history of the subway, and questions quickly arose about the structural integrity of the mass transit system, among the world’s busiest.