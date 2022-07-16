Drivers wait their turn to fuel their vehicles at a gas station in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

HAVANA (AP) — Some drivers have been lining up for days — occasionally even more than a week — to fill up with diesel in Cuba.

Officials there apparently have been sending scarce fuel to power generation plants rather than fuel stations for vehicles.

Drivers have organized themselves into lines with lists and WhatsApp groups while waiting for the arrival of fuel tankers.

The shortage largely affects diesel used by heavy vehicles, as well as the classic cars whose original engines were long ago swapped out, often with Eastern European truck engines.

Experts say lessened imports from allied Venezuela have partly caused the problem.