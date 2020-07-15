Dozens injured in collision of trains near Czech capital

Rescuers work at the scene of a passenger and freight trains collision in Cesky Brod, Czech Republic, east of Prague, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Dozens of passengers were injured in the collision. (Michal Kamaryt/CTK via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say passenger and freight trains collided near the Czech capital, leaving dozens of injured.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate says the accident occurred near the station of Cesky Brod located just east of Prague on Tuesday evening shortly after 21.30 p.m. (1930 GMT).

It says the passenger train smashed into the standing freight train.

The Czech Railways say the major train track linking the capital with the eastern part of the country is expected to be closed till Wednesday’s morning.

The details about the injured were not immediately clear.

The authorities have been investigating the cause of the accident.

