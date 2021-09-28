Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 24 inmates and injures 48

World News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

An ambulance leaves from the Litoral penitentiary after a riot, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A police and military operation managed to regain control of the regional prison after five hours, according to a statement from Ecuador’s prison service, but reported at least 24 dead and 48 injured during the riot. (AP Photo/Angel DeJesus)

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Prison officials in Ecuador say a riot in a penitentiary in coastal city of Guayaquil has killed 24 inmates and injured 48 more.

A police and military operation managed to regain control of the regional prison Tuesday after five hours, according to a statement from Ecuador’s prison service.

Guayas state Gov. Pablo Arosemena said outside the prison that order had been restored.

The violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions and officials blamed the outburst on a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs.

Television images showed inmates firing from the windows of the prison amid smoke and the detonation of firearms and explosives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store