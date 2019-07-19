Help stray dogs left behind after 1986 Chernobyl nuclear explosion in Ukraine

Decades after the Chernobyl nuclear explosion in Ukraine the fallout is still evident.
In 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in Ukraine exploded, sending radioactive material into the sky.
Authorities evacuated everyone within 19 miles, but people were forced to leave their pets behind.
The Soviet government sent in the military to kill the dogs, but some survived.
For the past three years, the US non-profit group Clean Futures Fund has traveled to Ukraine to track down the dogs and give them medical help.
“I’m not worried about radioactivity. You turn off the lights they’re not going to glow in the dark,” lead veterinary technician Angela Elia said.
Vets vaccinate, spay or neuter the animals before releasing them back into the wild.
Young pups get adopted out to new homes through the Dogs of Chernobyl program.
Since the adoption program began last year, 40 puppies have been adopted by American and Canadian families.