Humpback whale injures 2 swimmers off Australian coast

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two women have been injured by a humpback whale while swimming with the giant mammals off the northwest Australian coast.

Nine Network television reports a mother whale was protecting her calf when she swam at a group of snorkelers and swung her tail an Saturday.

A 29-year-old woman was struck by the tail and sustained fractured ribs and internal bleeding.

The second swimmer was struck by the same whale’s pectoral fin, which tore the swimmer’s hamstring.

The Western Australian state government says its working closely with the tour operator involved to understand how the incident occurred.

A government statement says “swimming with humpback whales involves some inherent risk.”