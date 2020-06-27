Hundreds of Israelis protest in Jerusalem against Netanyahu

by: Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Israeli Chief Aviv Kochavi, wearing face masks attend a graduation ceremony for new pilots in Hatzerim air force base near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, Pool)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israelis have protested against Benjamin Netanyahu outside his Jerusalem residence as the Israeli prime minister faces corruption charges.

The demonstration Saturday evening was fueled by the detention of seven protesters Friday who held a smaller rally against Netanyahu’s continuation as a premier despite being under indictment. Among the seven detainees was a former top Israeli air force general. On Saturday, Israeli police said the protest the previous day was “illegal,” saying demonstrators blocked the roads.

Last month, Netanyahu’s trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes opened in a Jerusalem court. It is scheduled to resume next month.

