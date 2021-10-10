India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, an Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Indian and Chinese army commanders met Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 and discussed steps to disengage troops from key friction areas along their disputed border to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, an Indian army spokesman said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese army commanders have discussed steps to disengage troops from key friction areas to ease a 17-month border standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes.

An Indian army spokesman says the commanders met at Moldo on the Chinese side in the Ladakh area and a joint statement is likely to be issued on Monday. No details were available and China offered no immediate comment.

Since February, both India and China have withdrawn troops from face-off sites on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra troops.