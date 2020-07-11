Israelis protest government’s economic response to virus

World News

by: ARIEL SCHALIT

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against Israel’s government in Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday to protest the new government’s failure to address economic woes brought by the coronavirus, directing their anger at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is seeing his support plummeting. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are protesting the new government’s failure to address economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, directing their anger at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Struggling workers and business owners organized the protest Saturday in central Tel Aviv. With economic stress deepening recently, many Israelis think the government had not done enough to compensate hundreds of thousands of workers who lost their job as a result of restrictions and shutdowns.

Unemployment has surged over 20%, and Netanyahu has seen his popularity plummet. On Thursday, Netanyahu announced an economic “safety net,” promising quick relief measures and stipends over the coming year for struggling workers and business owners.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories