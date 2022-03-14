MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s spending power has been reduced again and the club heads into the next transfer window more than $157 million over its limit.

Barcelona is the only club in the first and second divisions of Spain with a negative spending limit after the Spanish league updated its figures following the winter transfer window.

Real Madrid is at the top of the list with a cap of $809 million. Barcelona’s limit was further reduced this year because the club’s losses were nearly $262 million greater than what the league had estimated.