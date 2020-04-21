Look to the skies! Lyrid meteor shower to peak overnight

(WSPA/CNN) – Astronomy lovers: remember to look to the skies overnight as the annual Lyrid meteor shower hits its peak overnight.

The first meteor shower of the spring peaks around 2:00am Wednesday but has actually been taking place since Sunday night.

The shower happens when Earth’s orbit crosses the path of Comet Thatcher.

The meteors are pieces of the comet entering the planet’s upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 110,000 miles per hour.

During its peak, anywhere between 10 to 20 meteors can be seen each hour.

Experts say around 10 meteors per hour will be visible during this shower.

The Lyrid meteor shower can be seen around the globe.