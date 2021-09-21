Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia

  • A police officer closes an intersection where debris is scattered in the road after an earthquake damaged a building in Melbourne, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia, Geoscience Australia said. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)
  • Emergency workers survey damage in Melbourne, Australia, where debris is scattered on a road after part of a wall fell from a building during an earthquake, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia, Geoscience Australia said. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has caused some damage in the city of Melbourne in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia.

Geoscience Australia says the quake Wednesday hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 6 miles.

Media showed images of fallen bricks on a suburban Melbourne street.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury.

The earthquake was the largest to rattle Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake off a northwest coastal town in 2019.

