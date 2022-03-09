BERLIN — The International Atomic Energy Agency says it sees “no critical impact on safety” from a power cut at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities said the decommissioned nuclear plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, was knocked off the power grid. Emergency generators are now supplying backup power.

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenerho said that according to the national nuclear regulator, all Chernobyl facilities are without power and the diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours.

The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Ukraine had informed it of the loss of electricity and that the development violates a “key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply.”

But it tweeted that “in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety.”

The IAEA said that there could be “effective heat removal without need for electrical supply” from spent nuclear fuel at the site.