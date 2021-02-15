No new virus cases raise hopes New Zealand will end lockdown

In this photo provided by New Zealand Ministry of Health, a shipment containing coronavirus vaccines is unloaded from a plane upon arrival in Auckland as New Zealand receives its first batch Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Officials said the shipment of about 60,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer would initially be prioritized for border workers. (New Zealand Ministry of Health via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has reported no new virus cases in the community for second straight day.

That raises hopes that a lockdown in Auckland will be lifted Wednesday.

The three-day lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city was the nation’s first in six months.

Lawmakers say their final decision on whether to lift the lockdown will depend on any new information or cases that crop up over the next day.

The lockdown was prompted by the diagnoses of three family members, but how they got it remains a mystery.

Health officials have ramped up testing, administering more than 15,000 tests on Monday and processing the results of nearly 6,000.