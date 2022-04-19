LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Soviet-era apartment blocks at the end of a tram line in this western Ukrainian city show an indifferent face to the world, blank and gray. But behind every lighted window is a story, never so much as now. Lviv on the surface looks calm, too. But the city is uniquely representative of the 10 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, absorbing at least 500,000 new residents. The Associated Press visited one apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities. The families don’t know each other, but they can recognize displaced people like themselves on sight, without exchanging a word.

An apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities: bombarded Karkhiv near the Russian border, obliterated Irpin, and Kyiv, the capital itself, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Lviv on the surface looks calm, but the city is uniquely representative of the 6 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Iryna and Volodymyr, internally displaced from Irpin, lean on each other, on the stairwell near an apartment they took refuge in with four other adults from Irpin, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Iryna and her husband Volodymyr were trapped for days between Ukrainian and Russian forces and quickly learned to distinguish between incoming and outgoing fire. They took shelter in a basement and whenever the shelling eased, they climbed out to shout to their neighbors to see if they were still alive. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Olha Salivonchuk, head of the local association of apartment owners, sits with her 13-year-old daughter Solomiya, in their apartment, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Olha has never considered leaving, even when a Russian airstrike in Lviv made their building shake. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Iryna and Volodymyr, internally displaced from Irpin, walk down the stairwell, near an apartment they took refuge in with four other adults from Irpin, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Iryna and her husband Volodymyr were trapped for days between Ukrainian and Russian forces and quickly learned to distinguish between incoming and outgoing fire. They took shelter in a basement and whenever the shelling eased, they climbed out to shout to their neighbors to see if they were still alive. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Iryna and Volodymyr, internally displaced from Irpin, smoke, outside the apartment building they took refuge in with four other adults from Irpin, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Iryna and her husband Volodymyr were trapped for days between Ukrainian and Russian forces and quickly learned to distinguish between incoming and outgoing fire. They took shelter in a basement and whenever the shelling eased, they climbed out to shout to their neighbors to see if they were still alive. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Iryna and Volodymyr, internally displaced from Irpin, lean on each other, near an apartment they took refuge in with four other adults from Irpin, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Iryna and her husband Volodymyr were trapped for days between Ukrainian and Russian forces and quickly learned to distinguish between incoming and outgoing fire. They took shelter in a basement and whenever the shelling eased, they climbed out to shout to their neighbors to see if they were still alive. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Olha Salivonchuk, head of the local association of apartment owners, looks out of the window in her living area, at her apartment, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Olha has never considered leaving, even when a Russian airstrike in Lviv made their building shake. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

An apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities: bombarded Karkhiv near the Russian border, obliterated Irpin, and Kyiv, the capital itself, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Lviv on the surface looks calm, but the city is uniquely representative of the 6 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Dr. Marta Kopan, weeps as she recalls her story fleeing from their home in Kyiv, with her husband Dr. Maxim Motsya, and their 3-year-old son Makar, at an apartment given to them by a cousin, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Marta is also 38 weeks pregnant. The place in Kyiv where she meant to give birth was bombed. Her birth plan, like almost everything else, was left behind. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Clothes hang to dry in the apartment where the Shlapak family, who are internally displaced from Kharkiv, took refuge, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. On the first day of Russia’s invasion, the family left to seek safety in a subway, leaving them homeless for seven days, along with hundreds of other residents. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Zlata-Maria Shlapak, sits inside a bathtub with her puppy Letti, as an air siren goes off, at an apartment her family took refuge in and currently renting, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Zlata didn’t see much fighting in Kharkiv, but “when she hears loud noises, she tries to hide,” her mother says. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Olya Shlapak, and her husband Sasha Olexandre, recount their story after fleeing their home in Kharkiv, at an apartment they took refuge in and are renting in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. The family stayed homeless for seven days, as they sought refuge in a subway, along with hundreds of other residents. Olya recalls the “biggest fear of my life,” awakening her daughter to tell her the war had started. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Zlata-Maria Shlapak, left, plays with her new friend from Lviv Sophia, at an apartment her family took refuge in and currently renting, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Zlata didn’t see much fighting in Kharkiv, but “when she hears loud noises, she tries to hide,” her mother says. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Olha Salivonchuk, head of the local association of apartment owners, carries her bird, in her apartment, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Olha has never considered leaving, even when a Russian airstrike in Lviv made their building shake. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Makar, and his 6-year-old brother Nazar, play at an apartment where they took refuge after fleeing their home in Kyiv, given to them by a cousin, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. The family wants to stay in Ukraine, but they have no long-term plan. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A religious icon on the wall of the kitchen where the Shlapak family, who are internally displaced from Kharkiv, took refuge, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. On the first day of Russia’s invasion, the family left to seek safety in a subway, leaving them homeless for seven days, along with hundreds of other residents. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Nazar, paints in the kitchen of an apartment given to his family by a cousin after they fled their home in Kyiv, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. The family wants to stay in Ukraine, but they have no long-term plan. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A play ground in front of an apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities: bombarded Karkhiv near the Russian border, obliterated Irpin, and Kyiv, the capital itself, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Lviv on the surface looks calm, but the city is uniquely representative of the 6 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A general view of an apartment block seen from the kitchen window, where the Shlapak family, who are internally displaced from Kharkiv, took refuge, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. On the first day of Russia’s invasion, the family left to seek safety in a subway, leaving them homeless for seven days, along with hundreds of other residents. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Iryna Kopan, plays with her 6-year-old grandson Nazar, at an apartment given to them by a family member after fleeing their home in Kyiv, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. For years, Iryna, an architect, has poured her money and talent into building her daughter’s new home. “The job of my life,” Iryna says. Her work, like almost everything else, was left behind. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Marta, 38-weeks pregnant, holds her 6-year-old son Nazar, at an apartment given to them by a cousin after fleeing their home in Kyiv, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. The place in Kyiv where Marta was meant to give birth was bombed. Her birth plan, like almost everything else, was left behind. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)