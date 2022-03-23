A zoo in the United Kingdom has announced the birth of one of the world’s rarest deer.

The fawn “Lyra” is a Philippine spotted deer, also known as a Visayan spotted deer. She weighed 6.6 pounds when she was born at the Chester Zoo in February. There are believed to be only about 700 Philippine spotted deer living in the wild, according to CBS.

The Regional Field Program Manager for South East Asian Islands, Stuart Young, said the zoo had been working for more than two decades to help save the species from extinction.