Prince Louis turns 2

(CNN Newsource) – Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only royal celebrating a birthday in quarantine this week.

Her great-grandson, Prince Louis, turned two on Thursday.

Prince Louis is the son of Prince William and his wife Kate.

Instead of the traditional birthday party this year, the royals will be socially isolating.

The young prince will be joined by his brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are at their country home, Amner Hall.

Kate revealed in an interview last week, the family has been video chatting with their famous relatives.

But she confesses the young prince likes to hit the red button and hang up on everyone.

Clarence house tweeted a picture of the child being hugged by his grandfather, Prince Charles.

Attached was a message: “A very happy birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today.”