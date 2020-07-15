Ruptured pipeline in Egypt causes massive blaze, injuring 17

CAIRO (AP) — Local authorities say a ruptured crude oil pipeline has set off a huge blaze on a desert highway in Egypt, injuring 17.

Firefighters battled Tuesday to contain the towering pillars of fire, which burned several cars.

Video circulating on social media showed clouds of dense, black smoke billowing over the desert road that stretches from the capital, Cairo, to the city of Ismailia, on the Suez Canal.

Egypt’s Health Ministry said 17 people suffering burns and smoke inhalation were being treated.

The Petroleum Ministry said a torrent of crude oil leaked from the broken pipe into the thoroughfare, where a spark from heavy traffic ignited the oil.

