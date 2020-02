HOPA, TURKEY (WSPA) – A timelapse video captured stunning images of a blizzard approaching a town along the coast of Turkey, Sunday.

The video shows the storm approaching Hopa, located on the Black Sea.

Ophthalmologist Sefa Yasar shot the video as the blizzard swept through the town.

“I have been living in Hopa for two years and this is the first time I am witnessing such a blizzard,” said Yasar told Reuters.

“It was a bit scary but at the same time it was a natural wonder.”