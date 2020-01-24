VIDEO: 2 elephants escape circus in Russia

(AP) – Two elephants who escaped from a circus in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg were captured on Thursday.

Footage showed people using ropes to contain one of the elephants, who had fled to an urban area and was playing in the snow.

Russian news agencies reported that the mammals managed to escape while circus staff were preparing for them to be transported to another location.

An online statement from the circus explained that the elephants “decided to take a walk” when they saw the snow.

The statement also said that both elephants were safely returned to the circus and would be moved to another city.