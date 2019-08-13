WATCH: Kangaroos in the snow in Australia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While the Northern Hemisphere is enjoying the summer months, Australia is facing a particularly cold winter. 

The kangaroos in the video above seem to be loving the snow. The frolicking mob was captured on a snow-blanketed sheep farm.

Stephen Grenfell filmed the unusual sight on Sunday.

Cold air from Antarctica swept over parts of Australia over the weekend, dropping snow on the typically arid states of New South Wales and Queensland, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

