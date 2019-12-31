WATCH: New Year’s Celebrations from around the world

Fireworks are seen from Mrs. Macquarie’s Chair during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Check out these 2020 New Year’s celebrations are the clock struck midnight at different cities around the world.

Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand’s major cities greeted the new year with traditional fireworks on Wednesday morning.

In Auckland, half a ton (453kg) of fireworks burst from the Sky Tower above the city center as large crowds celebrated below.

The country is one of the first nations in the world to welcome 2020 and the new decade.

Sydney, Australia

More than a million people descended onto a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding areas to ring in the new year despite the ongoing wildfire crisis ravaging New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state.

The planned 9pm fireworks over the city’s iconic landmarks was delayed by 15 minutes due to strong winds, but it didn’t deter revellers from celebrating in a desperately needed tonic for the state.

New South Wales has copped the brunt of the wildfire damage, which has razed more than 1,000 homes nationwide and killed 12 people in the past few months.

Some communities have cancelled New Year’s fireworks celebrations, but Sydney Harbour’s popular display was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban that is in place across New South Wales to prevent new wildfires.

Beijing, China

China rang in the new year with cheerful celebrations and a light show in Beijing.

Revellers gathered at one of the venues of the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics to welcome the new decade with a stage performance and a new year countdown under sparkling confetti, followed by a spectacular light show.

Pyongyang, North Korea

Huge crowds of North Koreans gathered in the capital to countdown to midnight to bring in the New Year with a firework display.

Footage from the celebrations was broadcast by state media from Pyongyang.

Taipei, Taiwan

A large crowd gathered by Taiwan’s Taipei 101 tower to mark the start of the New Year.

The capital’s iconic building lit up with fireworks when the clock struck midnight.

Crowds cheered as the fireworks snaked down the sides of the 1,666 foot tall building.

Hong Kong

A toned down New Year’s celebration was held in Hong Kong as pro-democracy protesters flocked to sites across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Hong Kong’s Tourism Board announced on Tuesday that it would scrap its traditional fireworks display amid safety concerns relating to the ongoing protests.

A special New Year’s themed version of Hong Kong’s daily light show and some rooftop fireworks around Victoria Harbour brought in 2020 instead.

Bangkok, Thailand

A mammoth fireworks display lit up the skies of Bangkok as revellers brought in the New Year.

Crowds celebrated along the banks of the Thai capital’s Chao Phraya River as they marked the beginning of 2020.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

For nearly 10 minutes, fireworks lit the sky over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, as hundreds of thousands gathered downtown to watch the spectacular display.

The New Year’s Eve display at the 828-meter-tall (2,716-foot-tall) skyscraper is just one of seven different fireworks shows across the emirate. Tourists, especially from Europe and Russia, flock to the sunny beaches of Dubai at this time of year to escape the cold, dark winter.

To keep the massive crowds safe, police created walkways around the Burj Khalifa tower for male-only groups to separate them from families and women.

Dubai this year will be hosting Expo 2020, a world fair that brings the most cutting-edge and futuristic technologies.

Moscow, Russia

Moscow welcomed in the start of 2020 with a dazzling fireworks display on the banks of the Moskva River.

One holiday tradition was missing in Moscow this year – a picturesque layer of snow.

The Russian capital has had an unusually warm December and temperatures as midnight approached were just above freezing.

Celebrations were taking place across the globe on Tuesday night into Wednesday to mark the beginning of a new decade.