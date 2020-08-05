WATCH: Wedding photographer captures terrifying moments during the Beirut explosion

BEIRUT, Lebanon (CNN Newsource) – A memory that will last a lifetime – but for one beautiful bride, this particular video doesn’t capture the joy of her wedding day.

The video captured the terrifying moment of the massive explosion in Beirut, Tuesday.

Watch as the impact of the blast blows her back.

The photographer, Mahmoud Nakib, was still rolling as he got pushed down the street by the shockwave.

You can see people running for safety – including the bride and groom.

Nakib called it a nightmare scene.

Nobody in the wedding party was hurt.