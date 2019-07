This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– July 4th is almost here and that means unusual lights in the sky are probably fireworks. But, Tuesday marks the celebration of a different kind of light in the sky, UFOs.

World UFO Day is observed every year on July 2nd. Nationaldaycalendar.com says on this day in 1947 a now famous UFO sighting was reported in Roswell, Mexico.