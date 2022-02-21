Would you be a good substitute teacher? Take our quiz.

In the wake of Covid, local school districts from Spartanburg, Asheville and Greenville are struggling to fill teaching vacancies, from substitutes to full-time employees. However, the demand for substitute teachers is particularly high. School districts rely on substitutes to fill teaching vacancies and absences. Staffing problems arise when teachers are not available or call in sick, and there is not a substitute to fill the vacancy.

“Pretty much all districts, including us, are faced with this problem. And it’s not just substitute teachers. School districts are hard-pressed to find teachers, as fewer and fewer people are going into the teaching profession,” said Tim Waller, director of media relations for Greenville County Schools.

Would you be a good substitute teacher? A local one-day course offered by Spartanburg School District 2 is helping people decide.

The district has offered four recruiting sessions for substitutes this year to address teaching shortages, said Adrian Acosta, director of public relations for Spartanburg School District 2.

The introductory course was led by Carlos Brooks, director of personnel for district, which prides itself on making a difference in the lives of children every day. Brooks said that philosophy requires that substitutes, and all teachers, build meaningful relationships with students.

The following quiz will test your ability to be a good substitute teacher, according to Brooks. Do you have what it takes?

Addressing the problem

On Feb. 17, a classroom at the Spartanburg School District 2 office was filled with potential substitute teachers for a one-day class. They listened as Brooks and several other speakers provided an in-depth discussion about substitute teaching, and the skills needed to succeed in that role.

One potential teacher in attendance was Caleb Arnold, 19, of Spartanburg. After the course, he said he learned the importance of having an impact in the lives of students as a substitute teacher. A thoughtful teacher in his past inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“Basically, it seems insignificant, but [the teacher talked] to me. Like, he just made sure that everything was alright. He offered books to read; time to talk,” Arnold said.

Another potential substitute teacher attending the recruiting session was Tyler Dillard, 23, of Spartanburg. Dillard said he hoped to use substitute teaching as a way of beginning a career as a teacher.

After the course, Dillard said he learned lessons he could apply in and out of the classroom.

“Some kids come from different backgrounds, they come from different households. Just being there for each and every kid,” Dillard said. “Just being there, showing that you care for them, and being their biggest support system. That makes a difference in their life.”

The recruiting course has been successful for District 2. The district no longer has a shortage of substitute teachers, after adding around 100 substitutes as a result of the course, said Adrian Acosta, director of public relations for Spartanburg School District 2.

However, many districts in the area are still hoping to fill vacancies.

The situation is improving in Anderson School District 5, said Kyle Newton, assistant superintendent. The district had one week in January with 56 absences per day. This month the district is averaging 12 unfilled absences. The district is still looking for help.

At-home “E-learning during the snow week really helped lower our COVID cases,” he said.

However, most school districts are still in need of additional teachers and substitutes.

“We continue to have a greater challenge securing substitutes – this seems to be the case across the board for school districts. Our teachers and administrators have been creative in finding solutions, so we are managing fairly well,” said Beth Lancaster, chief communications officer for Spartanburg School District 7. “We have many dedicated, long-term substitute teachers and most of them are continuing to serve, but some have felt less comfortable during the pandemic.”

If you’re interested in helping your local school district, check the list below for vacancies.