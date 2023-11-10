SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wall That Heals will have more than just visitors on Friday. The United States Marine Corps will mark its founding with a special wreath laying.

On this day in 1775, the Marines were established.

Over 58,000 members of the military died in Vietnam, each one of those names are engraved on the wall.

According to officials, almost 15,000 of those names were marines.

The wreath laying ceremony will not only celebrate a historic day when the Marines were established nit it will honor the thousands of others who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

As part of the wreath laying ceremony, Marines will say a few words about their history, play taps and present arms.

This is just one of the special events happening at The Wall That Heals, which is located at the Downtown Spartanburg Airport. It is open to the public 24 hours a day until Sunday.