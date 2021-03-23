Writer expected to premiere first ever local feature length film in Spartanburg next month

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg native is expected to premiere the first ever feature length film in the Upstate this April at the Chapman Cultural Center in downtown Spartanburg.

The movie is called ‘Tools’ and the entire cast, crew and soundtrack of the movie was produced by local creatives in the Spartanburg area.

Jonathan Oglesby, the writer, director and producer of the film said the movie is best explained as being redemption story based on faith. He said it chronicles the life of a young boy who faces life’s obstacles but eventually overcomes them.

The movie highlights important tools needed in life such as ways to overcome depression, suicide prevention, and how to learn forgiveness.

According to Oglesby, this R-rated film depicts the raw struggles many people face in today’s world. He said real life is always uncensored. This movie aims to reach the people who need to hear it’s message the most.

“I always felt like I couldn’t reach the people that I needed to reach because it’s only a certain amount of things you could say in that atmosphere,” Oglesby said, “I just wanted to bring something raw and real so people can relate to it an identify with it and say ‘Oh, that’s what that looks like or that’s what I’m going through. If they see it they can visualize it and it’s like a powerpoint presentation on how they can overcome stuff.”

‘Tools’ will premiere on April 24th 3pm and 7pm at the Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg.

For more information, click here.