WSPA prepares for Coronavirus Town Hall

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Over the past few weeks WSPA 7News has been collecting your questions and your concerns on the coronavirus crisis and the impact its having on you and your family. Well now we’re bringing you those answers.

The coronavirus has impacted all ways of life here in South Carolina, from an estimated 50% decrease in tourism revenue to the uncertain fate of dozens of small businesses.

“Are there going to be some clear guidelines that we can do, what about the testing not only regular testing, but antibody test and am i going to have to pay for that.,” asked Jonathan Williams.

The CEO of the South Carolina, Tedd Pitts will be on hand Tuesday during the Coronavirus Town Hall to give an update on the state’s economic outlook and to also guide businesses on their reopening responsibilities and available assistance.

Many of you have also asked about the virus itself and how prepared the state is to handle another wave.

Courtney Copeland asked, “Why didn’t we have anything already prepared in case something like this happened?’ especially with all of the other viruses that we’ve experienced over the previous years–Ebola, H1N1, all those things.”

Dr. Linda Bell with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control will address the state’s response to the coronavirus, including testing.

Superintendent Molly Spearman will also be on hand for all your school related questions.

Humberto Guevara asked, “If a kid gets sick how does that get addressed does the class get shut down? Does the school get shut down while they sanitize? “

We sat down with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster Monday. He provided us his take on how the state has responded so far.

“We did it just right. We didn’t shut down as quickly or deeply as some states. Some others went too far too fast. Some went too late.I think we did ours just right.”

To find out the answers to those questions and your questions tune in on Tuesday from 7 to 8 pm to hear directly from state leaders educators and health professionals.