WSSL Ellis and Bradley and Miracle Hill Ministries fry turkeys to feed community for 14th year

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- The WSSL country music morning radio hosts Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley are teaming up again with Miracle Hill Ministries for the 14th year to fry turkeys to provide meals for the community in need.

This year there are some changes according to Sandy Fuller of Miracle Hill Ministries. Fuller said very fe if any volunteers will be able to help fry and prepare the turkeys to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in the rescue shelter.

Fuller said they have about 500 turkeys that have come in from generous community donors to help feed families and adults in their rescue missions and families in need community wide.

The community will not be invited in to have dinner with residents like in years past either to prevent the spread of the virus. Greenville Rescue Mission will help provide these meals in togo containers.

There is a large way the public can still help, which is by holding non-perishable food drives at their church, business or as part of a family fundraiser. Register your food drive with Miracle Hill at https://miraclehill.org/

This food will help feed the many more that need the items in the community because of loss of a job or COVID19. The food items will be distributed all year long,

Miracle Hill Ministries will fry 500 turkeys to feed more than 2500 people. Because the ministry isn’t able to have the large number of volunteers they’ve had in years past Fuller said they will attempt to cut the turkeys and cool them in a semi-truck donated by Swift. This is to maintain a safe temperature for the food.