WV bill would prohibit smoking & vaping in vehicle with minor

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Senate is considering a bill that would prohibit smoking in vehicles with children under the age of 17. Senate Bill 81 was passed by the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday.

If drivers are caught smoking or vaping inside of a vehicle with someone who is 17-years-old or younger, they could face a $25 fine. The bill also states the misdemeanor offense is a secondary offense that may only be charged if a driver has been pulled over or detained for violating another law.

Right now, smoking in a vehicle with someone under the age of 16-year-old is already a crime in West Virginia, but Senate Bill 81 has raised the age to 17-year-old. It also clarifies the use of vaping products are not to be used in cars around children.

The bill is now being reviewed the by the Senate Judiciary Committee.