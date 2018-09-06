WWII veteran conned out of $46,000 in new twist on tech support scam

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. - A new twist on an old scam tricked a Boiling Springs man out of more than $45,000.

7News has warned you about those "tech support scams" where callers claim your computer has a virus to gain access.

This time, the caller claimed to be with tech support but was offering a refund.

Vernon Moseley is one of those men who has always been careful. The WWI and Korean war veteran had never fallen victim to a scam in his 93 years.

"It was a slick operation," he told us about the scam.

"The main thing that went through my mind is how stupid can you get, you've never wanted to use online banking for this reason," he said, thinking back on it.

The caller claimed he was with TechGeekx, a computer support company. They said they owed him a refund and offered to help him set up a debit account so they could deposit the money. All they needed was access to his computer.

"Common sense should have told me you don't give out that name or information over the telephone or computer with your social security number, and that's where it all started," said Moseley.

The hook, he said, came when the caller had him type in what he was owed, and then claimed he had misplaced the decimal point by tens of thousands.

"He was a hell of a good actor, cause he went bolistic. He said, you cost me my job, cause that money was transferred immediately," said Moseley.

Moseley rushed to Wells Fargo to wire back the money: $46,000 dollars. The scammers had told him not to explain what happened to the bank, but to say he was buying property overseas.

"They threatened me that they would take all my savings," he said.

Wells Fargo sent 7News this statement: " The security of our customers’ accounts and information is a priority at Wells Fargo. We are aware of the issue and are working with the customer. We encourage our customers to be vigilant and take steps to protect themselves. Tips are available on our Fraud Information Center , as well as information on how to report it if you suspect fraud."

Moseley discovered too late, the extra funds the scammer had showed him in his checking account, as had actually been transferred by the scammers from his own savings account.

Moseley immediately filed a police report and froze his bank accounts. Moseley says The FBI is involved and at this point he is hoping the wire transfer may have been flagged early enough that he gets his money back.