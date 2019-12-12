WWII Veteran thanks firefighters who helped rescue him from flood waters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A-96-year old World War II veteran recently survived an accident that sent him plummeting into a flooded creek. Tuesday, he got to say thank you to the firefighters who helped save him.

Homer Bryant was overwhelmed with emotion when he saw the firefighters who pulled him from a flooded creek in November.

“I was wondering how I was going to thank you,” Bryant said.

Bryant was deployed to Europe in World War II, but Wednesday, he wanted to thank the first responders who helped save him.

“I believe in angels,” Bryant said. “The angels saved me.”

He was driving near North Main Street when his car fell about 15 feet onto Academy Street and then fell farther.

“Approximately 75 to 80 feet down a hill between trees and into the river,” said Lt. Nic Finley with the City of Greenville Fire Department.

He landed in the water in McPherson Park in the midst of a flash flood. When first responders found him, he was in the drivers seat with the water up to his waist.

“What we decided to do was make a manned entry into the water and to retrieve him that way,” Finley said.

He was first helped a young man Bryant said rushed into the water and called 911. Bryant said he still dosen’t know who that young man is.

“I would certainly thank him, thank so many million times,” Bryant said.

He also wanted to thank the fire fighters who led that swift water rescue.

“I appreciate from everyone in what they have done,” he said.

They wanted to thank the 96-year-old veteran too.

“It’s an honor for us to meet him just because of the things that he’s done in his life,” Finley said. “It should be the other way around. We should be thanking him instead of what we’re here to do today.”

Bryant said he spent six days in intensive care after the crash, but he’s doing better and hopes to be back home in time for Christmas.

Bryant also said he would like the opportunity to thank the police officers who helped him.