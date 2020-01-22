WWII veteran’s ring reunited with family

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A ring that belonged to a World War II veteran is back in the right hands after it was mistakenly donated.

A resale shop in Wisconsin recently put out a call for donations with links to World War II.

Denise Chenevert thought of her father, who served from 1943 to 1945, donated some items.

He passed away in 2000 and had never mentioned a ring signifying his service.

“He was like ‘a lot of World War II vets, they don’t talk a lot about it,” Chenevert said. “They don’t make a big deal out of it, and so I don’t remember him having it.'”

An employee happened to find the ring in a box destined for the trash.

She cleaned it up, revealing the ruptured duck ring, which was awarded to individuals in the service that were honorably discharged.

The shop was able to track down the family and return it to them.

Employees at the shop said they wanted the piece of history to be back with the rightful owners.