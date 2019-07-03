Yellow jackets building ‘super nests’ in Alabama

(WSPA) — It sounds like a horror movie – giant yellow jacket nests buzzing with 15,000 of the stinging insects.

Entomologists are warning Alabama residents about super nests. How super? Think multiple queens and thousands more workers in a colony the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.

According to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, scientists think milder winters and more food allows colonies “to survive and enter spring with much larger numbers.”

Charles Ray with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System said scientists have confirmed two nests and think there could be more than 90 in Alabama.

The entomologist has counted about 15,000 workers in one nest. “However, one nest in South Carolina was documented with more 250,000 workers,” Ray is quoted in a recent post on the extension system’s website.

He warns people not to disturb nests and have nests removed by licensed commercial pest control operators.