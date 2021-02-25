YMCA, Upstate organizations open 2021 summer camp registration

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) The Greater Spartanburg YMCA as well as locations all across our area have opened registration for 2021 summer camp.

Membership engagement and communications specialist Mariah Rowdy said her staff is committed to bringing in-person camp opportunities to youth in the safest way possible.

Rowdy said staff will be in masks at all times and the masks are encouraged for campers.

Camps are available for those learning to swim, those wanting to participate in arts and crafts, weekly field to local parks or attractions, ages 3-15 years, and those with academic enrichment and character development.

To see more information about camps in Spartanburg visit this link.

Greenville area YMCA camp signup can be found here

In Anderson area YMCA visit this link

Spartanburg Parks is also offering camp registration here

