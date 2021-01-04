Yogalicious studio in Spartanburg looks to welcome in 2021 with health and safety

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) Yogalicious yoga studio in downtown Spartanburg is looking to welcome in the new year in a safe way but also allowing those looking to practice yoga, in a safe and healthy way.

Registered Yoga Teacher Adrienne Ables said her classes are now online. She teaches indoor and outdoor classes from beginner to intermediate and private sessions are available as well.

She said yoga can be extremely beneficial physically stretching muscles, decreasing blood pressure and heart rate even improving breathing and respiratory issues. Ables said any movement helps the lymphatic system drain which can improve immunity.

Yoga is beneficial for people at any age and even can be beneficial to those with injuries or low impact exercise.

To join the classes visit Yogalicious on Meetup under “YogaliciousSC” which is free to join. You can also visit Yogalicious on Facebook.