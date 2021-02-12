Young Spartanburg County woman with autism helps save mom’s life

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A young Spartanburg County woman with autism is being credited for saving her mom’s life. It was a heroic moment for Hannah Grace Anderson. She was home when suddenly, her mom’s heart stopped beating.

A typical day for Hannah Grace Anderson and LaTisha Amos at the Project Hope Foundation location in Woodruff.

They spend a lot of time together, whether that’s working on t-shirts or just sitting and catching up. Through that time, Amos has taught Hannah Grace a lot.

“We have life skills we work on at the Hope House one day a week, we also work on job skills,” said Lead Group Facilitator with Project Hope Foundation, LaTisha Amos.

Hannah Grace goes there for services because she has autism.

“Getting exactly what you want to say out is difficult, but we always find ways to figure things out,” said Hannah Grace’s Dad, Jimmy Anderson.

One of those valuable skills she was learning with the Project Hope Foundation, ended up being life-saving.

“First I started with what an emergency situation is, what they look like and what to do during an emergency situation,” Amos told us.

Hannah Grace’s mom, went into cardiac arrest.

“It was like I just crumbled into the floor,” Hannah Grace’s Mom, Lisa Anderson told 7 News.

“She had no pulse,” Jimmy Anderson said.

When it was all happening, her dad asked for Hannah Grace to help and she did.

“She came up to the door and I look around and saw her and thought, what is she doing here and then I noticed she was barefooted,” said Donna Camby who lives next-door to the Anderson family.

She ran over to Donna Camby’s house next-door and said the following.

“She couldn’t breathe and come help,” said Hannah Grace Anderson.

Camby was there helping until EMT’s arrived.

“I asked him what do you need me to do and he said, check her pulse so I grabbed her hand and checked it and I told him, I’m not getting a pulse,” Camby said.

Hannah Grace’s mom who has overcome a lot since then and her dad, are now beaming with pride.

“She never wavered, she was a champ. When the neighbors got there, it just made things run more smoothly,” Jimmy Anderson told us.

They told 7 News, Hannah Grace wouldn’t have been able to do what she did, running for help and communicating the emergency, without the help of Amos.

Who as you can imagine, is proud of Hannah Grace as well.

“I’m so proud of you,” Amos said to Hannah Grace.

Hannah Grace has been going to the Project Hope Foundation several times a week for the last five years or so.

The Project Hope Foundation provides services for people in the autism community of all ages.