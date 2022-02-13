Young workers give unions new hope

Food service worker Sheree Allen poses in the Raise Up offices, a branch of the Fight for $15 union, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Durham, N.C. After decades of decline, U.S. unions have a new reason for hope: younger workers. Sheree Allen was hoping for benefits when she joined the food service company Chartwells last August. Chartwells says it offers health care, paid time off and a 401 (k) plan to its workers, but Allen says she has never been given information about those benefits despite asking her superiors. When she tested positive for COVID in January, she had to stay home without pay. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

(AP) – After decades of decline, U.S. unions have a new reason for hope: younger workers. Workers in their 20s and even in their teens are leading ongoing efforts to unionize Starbucks and other companies.

The Alphabet Workers Union, formed last year and now representing 800 Google employees, is run by five people who are under 35.

Multiple polls show union approval is high and growing among the youngest workers. And U.S. union membership levels are even ticking upward for workers between 25 and 34, even though it is declining among other age groups.

Young workers say they see unions as the best way to combat issues like wage inequality and poor working conditions.