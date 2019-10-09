Youth Development center opens at Spartanburg YMCA

Today is the Grand Opening Celebration for Rob Chapman Youth Development Center at the Thomas E. Hannah Family YMCA .

Organizers with the YMCA said Robert Hett Chapman, III was a well-loved and well-respected community leader who died unexpectedly on August 23, 2017.

The Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer of Inman Mills, Rob served on numerous nonprofit boards and was serving as the Chairman of the Board of the YMCA of Greater Spartanburg at the time of his death.

Oganizers said the center will provide a space for a catering kitchen and indoor and outdoor recreation as well as space for youth and after school programs, athletics, summer camps, birthday parties and even a free program for cancer survivors.

The facility will also be available for use by churches and community groups for meetings, parties and weddings after a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.