Youth homelessness rises in South Carolina

A meeting of local homeless aid organizations held a meeting Thursday in Greenville with speakers discussing the growing number of youth and young adults (ages 16-24) experiencing homelessness locally and how the community can respond.

According to the 2019 South Carolina State of Homelessness Report, 794 youth in South Carolina between ages 18-24 were counted as experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

Of those, 110 youth were in the Upstate of South Carolina. While these numbers are unsettling, the reality is the actual numbers are higher and growing. More than 50 percent of youth program participants at Pendleton Place in FY 2021 were living doubled up with family or couch surfing with friends, a living situation that is often not included in annual homelessness counts.

The purpose of this meeting is to help increase community understanding of the causes of youth homelessness and offer ways to engage with organizations committed to ending it.

The meeting is being held at First Baptist Church Greenville Fellowship Hall, 847 Cleveland Street in Greenville from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.