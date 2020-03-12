Zac Brown Band’s April 24 concert at Bon Secours Wellness Arena postponed

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bon Secours Wellness Arena officials issued a statement Thursday saying another scheduled event has been postponed in regard to developments related to the coronavirus.

According a news release,the Zac Brown Band’s scheduled performance on April 24 at the arena has been postponed.

We reported on Wednesday that Adam Sandler’s upcoming show on March 17 was postponed.

“The health and safety of Bon Secours Wellness Arena fans, guests and staff is our top priority, and we will make thoughtful and prudent decisions as the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation evolves,” according to the release. “The arena management team is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will continue to work with the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), as well as local officials and emergency management teams.”

According to the release, officials said they are working with their partners to confirm future dates.

“Previously purchased tickets for rescheduled events will be honored on the new dates, therefore guests should retain their tickets and check Bon Secours Wellness Arena website and social media channels for updated show information,” according to the release. “On Wednesday, March 11, the NCAA announced that all NCAA events, including the Women’s Regional Basketball Championship to be held in Greenville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 27 & 29, will be closed to the public. Ticket refunds are available, and information will be emailed directly to ticket purchasers.”