Zeta knocks down trees, power lines in Oconee County

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA)- In Oconee County Thursday, Zeta knocked downed trees and power lines, leaving thousands without power.



John Bass first saw the damage from his kitchen window– a power pole snapped in half, suspended in cables like a bug caught in a spiderweb.

“I kind of figured that’s why we had no power,” Bass said.



He is one of thousands who lost power as Zeta swept into the Upstate Thursday. According to the director of Oconee County Emergency Services, about 17,000 people were still without power Thursday afternoon. He said downed trees and power lines were the biggest problem, with some blocking roads.

In West Union Thursday morning, one man heard the thunderous sound of a tree falling. It landed on his vehicle, but he said the truck was ok except for a few dents. On the other side of his yard, several other trees were also uprooted.



The emergency services director said it may be Friday before some people in the area get power back.